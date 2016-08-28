Milik revels in 'dream' brace as he ignores Higuain shadow

Two-goal hero Arkadiusz Milik described his full Napoli debut as a "dream", while he distanced himself from comparisons with former striker Gonzalo Higuain.

It was a match to remember for Milik, who scored a first-half brace as Napoli defeated nine-man AC Milan 4-2 in Serie A action on Saturday.

Milik - signed from Dutch giants Ajax after Higuain joined defending champions Juventus in the off-season - opened his account for his new club in the 18th minute before doubling the home team's lead just past the half-hour mark.

Milan hit back after the break via M'Baye Niang and Suso but a Jose Callejon double downed the visitors, who had the former and Juraj Kucka sent off inside the final 15 minutes.

Reflecting on his performance in Naples, Milik was delighted to help Napoli win following last week's 2-2 draw at Pescara.

"It was like a dream, the first half was really perfect for me – two situations and two goals," the 22-year-old Poland international told Sky Sport Italia.

"The most important thing is the victory of the club, so I am truly happy and satisfied.

"After the disappointing result in Pescara we were very angry and wanted to use that on the pitch. We dropped points at Pescara, everyone was disappointed and we wanted to show the fans what we could do.

"Of course we then went back to 2-2, but we scored another goal and another to get the win."

Of the attention on him following the loss of Higuain, who scored a league-best 36 goals last term, Milik added: "I don't feel the pressure. Gonzalo remains a very good player, but he's at another club.

"I am not thinking about Gonzalo, only about myself, I try every day to become a better player, work hard and train even more."

Milik's goalscoring exploits earned praise from coach Maurizio Sarri, who said: "He really impressed me, as a lad and as a player. He's still settling in and trying to learn the language, but he's a sharp guy who picks things up quickly anyway.

"Is he the new Gonzalo Higuain? No, it would be unfair to compare a world-class striker to a 22-year-old who is just starting his journey. I am sure he'll have a great career."