Milito keen on Inter contract extension

The 34-year-old, whose contract expires in June, has not played for the club since October, having picked up a thigh injury in training.

However, he has managed to score twice in three Serie A appearances this season and believes he still has plenty to offer Walter Mazzarri.

"For me, there won't be any problem in putting a signature and remaining for another year," he told Sport Mediaset.

"I feel at home. But for the moment I don't think (about) what will happen in June. I live in the moment and the only thing that interests me is to come back playing."

MIlito, who began his career at Racing, is eager for a return to the club before his career comes to a close although he has not yet received any contact over a potential switch to the Estadio Presidente Peron.

"No one from Racing has called me yet, but they are really an important team in my career," he continued.

"My deal with Inter expires in June, I don't exclude the possibility of coming back to Argentina. We will see in June."