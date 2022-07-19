Millwall sign Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton on season-long loan

Millwall have signed Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton on a season-long loan.

Shackleton, 22, joins up at The Den with Leeds team-mate Charlie Cresswell, who agreed to spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan with the Sky Bet Championship club earlier this month.

Millwall said on their official website: “Millwall Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Jamie Shackleton on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

“Shackleton joined his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday morning and is available for selection for The Lions’ pre-season friendly against Hammarby IF on Wednesday night.”

Shackleton progressed through Leeds’ academy and has made 79 senior appearances in all competitions since making his debut in 2018.

He was a key squad member when Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 and has since featured in 27 top-flight games.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has now signed five new players since guiding the Lions to a ninth-placed finish last season after the earlier arrivals of Cresswell, George Honeyman, Benik Afobe and Zian Flemming.