Milner buoyed by Benteke arrival

James Milner has hailed Christian Benteke as the "complete striker" and a great acquisition for Liverpool.

Benteke's protracted switch from Aston Villa to Anfield was confirmed on Wednesday after the Merseyside club triggered a release clause reported to be £32.5 million.

Liverpool had already been busy in the transfer market ahead of the new season, bringing in the likes of Milner, Roberto Firmino, Danny Ings and Nathaniel Clyne, with Raheem Sterling the most high-profile departure to Manchester City.

Belgium international Benteke is Brendan Rodgers' most expensive recruit during the window and Milner believes the powerful frontman, who scored 42 Premier League goals in three seasons at Villa Park, can make a big impact.

"I'd rather play with him to be honest. He's a pretty complete striker." the England midfielder told Sky Sports News HQ.

"He's got strength and pace, can score with his feet, his head and he's a handful. He's proved that he can score goals in the Premier League.

"It's another great signing for us, we've already got a good squad here and adding players of his quality is a big boost for us again."