Milner will not reverse England retirement

James Milner says he is sticking to his decision to retire from England duty despite his prominent role in Liverpool's strong start to the new season.

The 30-year-old has been playing in a new role at left-back and has scored four penalties for the Reds, who sit just two points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City after seven matches.

With 61 caps to his name, Milner called time on his international career in August after holding talks with former boss Sam Allardyce and he remains happy with that decision.

The ex-Manchester City player also spoke of his sympathy for Allardyce after he left his position in controversial circumstances this week, with Gareth Southgate taking the role for the next four matches.

"I think I made the decision at the time that was best for everyone," Milner was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I am also playing left-back at the moment and there are a number of very good left-backs who would be ahead of me. I think it is still the right decision.

"It is massively disappointing for Sam because he did a good job, but Gareth did well with the Under-21s and will have a lot of respect from the players."