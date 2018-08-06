Mina returns to Barcelona training amid Everton links
Everton are reportedly close to signing Yerry Mina, but he is back in training with Barcelona, alongside Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez.
Yerry Mina returned to Barcelona training alongside Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez on Monday amid reports the Colombia defender is set for a move to Everton.
Barca's squad was boosted as the stars involved in the latter stages of the World Cup joined their pre-season preparations, with Rakitic, Coutinho, Suarez, Thomas Vermaelen and champion Samuel Umtiti linking up with their club team-mates.
Mina was back with the group despite increased speculation in Spain that a deal has been agreed with Everton.
The 23-year-old centre-back joined Barca in an €11.8million move in January but made just five LaLiga appearances last season.
As well as Everton, Mina has been linked with moves to Premier League rivals Manchester United and Wolves.
Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper. Morning training, , Busquets, Messi, , and Rejoining the group are , , , , Yerry Mina and August 6, 2018
