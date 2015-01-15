Mirallas: Lukaku is coming back to his best form

Kevin Mirallas believes Everton team-mate Romelu Lukaku is closing in on a return to top form.

The Belgium striker, Everton's club-record signing, went six games without scoring for Roberto Martinez's side before netting in the FA Cup third round tie with West Ham on January 3, and he scored again in the replay on Tuesday.

Although Lukaku's drought in the Premier League continues, Mirallas has seen a change in the 21-year-old in recent weeks and expects the goals to start flowing again soon.

"I think there has been a little change in mentality for him," Mirallas told the Liverpool Echo. "In the last three games he has been strong, fast, powerful.

"There is a lot of pressure on him, of course, but I think you can see he has more confidence in recent games, and that can only make the team better.

"I speak to him all the time. He's a young player, 21 years old, and it is difficult for him because there is a lot of pressure on him.

"Every day I tell him to keep working hard, and to play hard, and the results will come for him."

Mirallas believes Everton, like Lukaku, are slowly turning the corner despite the replay defeat to West Ham extending their run to seven games without a win in all competitions.

He added: "The last three games, we have played better, and that has given us more confidence. And when you have more confidence, you play even better football.

"The West Ham game, and before that the [Manchester] City game [which finished 1-1], we played very well and showed good strength."