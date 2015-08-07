Mirallas signs new Everton deal

Everton forward Kevin Mirallas has agreed a new three-year deal at Goodison Park, ending speculation regarding a move away from Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Premier League rivals West Ham and Tottenham in recent months but is now under contract on Merseyside until 2018.

Mirallas' renewal comes a day after James McCarthy signed a new five-year deal, and the Belgian - likely to feature in Everton's Premier League opener against Watford on Saturday - told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to sign.

"I've signed at Everton to win a trophy. I'm at a good team and I can continue my performances here.

"Now I am very happy because I can concentrate on my team and our future, starting with the Premier League tomorrow."