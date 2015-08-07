Mirallas signs new Everton deal
Kevin Mirallas has followed James McCarthy in signing a new contract at Goodison Park on the eve of the Premier League season.
Everton forward Kevin Mirallas has agreed a new three-year deal at Goodison Park, ending speculation regarding a move away from Goodison Park.
The 27-year-old has been linked with Premier League rivals West Ham and Tottenham in recent months but is now under contract on Merseyside until 2018.
Mirallas' renewal comes a day after James McCarthy signed a new five-year deal, and the Belgian - likely to feature in Everton's Premier League opener against Watford on Saturday - told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to sign.
"I've signed at Everton to win a trophy. I'm at a good team and I can continue my performances here.
"Now I am very happy because I can concentrate on my team and our future, starting with the Premier League tomorrow."
