Miranda included in Bolivia's Copa America squad

Promising youngster Bruno Miranda will travel to the United States after being named in Bolivia coach Julio Cesar Baldivieso's final 23-man squad for the Copa America Centenario.

Miranda, 18, is yet to play for Bolivia on the international stage after only making his first professional appearance for Universidad de Chile in March.

The highly-rated forward is one of five uncapped players in the squad, alongside Nelson Cabrera, Raul Castro, Cristhian Machado and Guillermo Viscarra.

Bolivar's Cabrera was born in Paraguay but obtained Bolivian citizenship in 2016, making him available for selection.

Alejandro Chumacero, meanwhile, was left out of the squad after suffering a serious knee injury in recent weeks, while Marcelo Martins Moreno and Sebastian Gamarra were also not selected.

Bolivia will contest Group D of the tournament - set to begin on June 3 - alongside 14-time winners Argentina, defending champions Chile and Panama.

Bolivia squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Lampe (Sport Boys), Romel Quinonez (Bolivar), Guillermo Viscarra (Oriente Petrolero)

Defenders: Diego Bejarano (The Strongest), Marvin Bejarano (Oriente Petrolero), Nelson Cabrera (Bolivar), Ronald Eguino (Bolivar), Luis Gutierrez (Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona), Erwin Saavedra (Bolivar), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann)

Midfielders: Pedro Azogue (Oriente Petrolero), Jhasmani Campos (Kazma SC), Raul Castro (The Strongest), Samuel Galindo (Club Petrolero), Cristhian Machado (Wilstermann), Alejandro Melean (Oriente Petrolero), Fernando Saucedo (Wilstermann), Martin Smedberg-Dalence (IFK Goteborg), Walter Veizaga (The Strongest)

Forwards: Juan Carlos Arce (Bolivar), Yasmani Duk (New York Cosmos), Bruno Miranda (Universidad de Chile), Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest)