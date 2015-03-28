Miranda not pondering Atletico Madrid exit

The Brazil international was on the verge of leaving the Spanish champions prior to the start of the season, with Manchester United among those heavily linked with his signature.

However, with another season to run on his current deal, Miranda maintains the current campaign will not be his last in the Spanish capital.

"I am comfortable. I have a contract for this year and one more," the centre-back told AS.

"I must only think about playing football, enjoying my minutes at Atletico and making my team fight, always, for titles.

"I want to finish well, and enjoy each moment that there is at Atletico because it’s a great team. I have another year and I am going to endeavour to fulfil my contract."

Atletico were given a boost last week with the news that coach Diego Simeone had agreed a new deal, which will keep him under contract until 2020.

Miranda paid tribute to Simeone and explained the move bodes well for the club.

"For the players, it is something that leaves us happy," he added. "He is an extraordinary coach. His renewal will make Atletico great for a long time.

"For many more years we will have Atletico fighting for important things."