Mixed injury news for Fiorentina at Esbjerg

Argentinian defender Rodriguez will miss out due to a thigh strain, which the Serie A club will assess again at the end of next week.

There is more positive news on Cuadrado though, after the Florence outfit revealed that the Colombia midfielder has not suffered damage to his calf.

Cuadrado, who scored in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Inter before being withdrawn late on, will be monitored ahead of Thursday's last 32 clash in Denmark and will be treated by medical staff over the next couple of days.

Fiorentina also revealed that midfielder Juan Manuel Vargas underwent successful surgery on his hand on Monday.

The Peru international will be examined again at the end of this week, but is set to return to training wearing a brace to protect the fourth metacarpal in his hand.