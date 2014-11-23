Mixed news on Naismith fitness for Everton

Naismith was withdrawn in the 89th minute of Saturday's 2-1 Premier League home win over West Ham.

And while the hamstring complaint is not considered serious, Roberto Matinez is not expecting to have the Scotland forward available for the trip to Germany,

The Spanish boss said: "It was really late in the game, it was probably a little fatigue in the muscle.

"He overstretched his hamstring but we're going to assess it; it looks like he's picked up a soft tissue injury.

"He will probably he will miss Thursday, but don't expect him to be out for too long.”