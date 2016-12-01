Mkhitaryan excited by United display

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was left excited by his and the team's display after putting in a Man of the Match performance in Manchester United's EFL Cup quarter-final victory over West Ham.

The Armenia star arrived at Old Trafford among much fanfare in the close-season, but has largely found himself on the periphery of the first team at Old Trafford.

However, Mkhitaryan dazzled in last week's Europa League rout of Feyenoord and was once again in impressive form as United swept aside the Hammers 4-1 to seal a semi-final berth, with Hull City awaiting in the last four.

The forward laid on assists for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial, who each scored twice, and was afforded a huge ovation from the home faithful when substituted for Marcus Rashford late in the game.

"I'm excited for the performance, I'm excited for my performance," Mkhitaryan told United's official website. "We've done a good job.

"We've tried our best to win because the last game, on Sunday against West Ham, wasn't very good for us when we didn't win.

"But I think this time everything worked out and we're very pleased."

The victory was a welcome one for United, who were held 1-1 by the Hammers in the Premier League on Sunday to record their fourth consecutive top-flight draw.

Mkhitaryan was pleased to see United show a more ruthless edge in the final third on this occasion and hopes they can take the momentum into Sunday's trip to Everton.

"The last game we couldn't score our chances, but now we've scored our chances so the difference is that," he added.

"This time we've done maybe more than what we have to do and we've scored four goals.

"Maybe we could score more but in the end we stopped on four goals and I think we've done a very good game and the transition from defence to offence was great.

"We have to keep working to be ready for the next game against Everton."