Mkhitaryan gives United derby injury worry

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has handed Manchester United an injury scare ahead of next weekend's derby with Manchester City at Old Trafford after being substituted on international duty.

Mkhitaryan hurt his knee in a collision with Marek Suchy during the first half of Armenia's friendly against Czech Republic on Wednesday and was duly taken off.

Armenia were 2-0 down at the time and Mkhitaryan's team-mates went down to a 3-0 defeat ahead of their opening World Cup qualifier against Denmark this Sunday.

The attacking midfielder is yet to start a competitive game since moving to United from Borussia Dortmund during the close-season, but his potential absence from the top-of-the-table clash is unlikely to improve Jose Mourinho's mood over his reunion with opposite number Pep Guardiola taking place immediately after the international break.

"Some [players] are coming back on the Monday before the Manchester City match, but some are coming back on Friday," he told MUTV.

"The day before Man City, we will still have Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia arriving."

City's major concern centres around star striker Sergio Aguero and they must respond to a Football Association charge of violent conduct against the Argentina international on Thursday.

If Aguero is found guilty, after television replays appeared to show him elbowing West Ham defender Winston Reid during a 3-1 win, last time out he faces a three-match ban that would commence with City's trip to their near neighbours.