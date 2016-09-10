Mkhitaryan makes full debut in derby as Bravo starts for City

Jose Mourinho handed Henrikh Mkhitaryan a full debut as Jesse Lingard also returned to the Manchester United line-up for the derby against City at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan, a close-season signing from Borussia Dortmund, has shaken off a knock sustained on international duty with Armenia to line-up alongside Lingard and Wayne Rooney behind striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Juan Mata and Anthony Martial dropping to the bench.

As expected, City boss Pep Guardiola hands a debut to Claudio Bravo following the goalkeeper's arrival from Barcelona, while Kelechi Iheanacho is a like-for-like replacement for suspended top scorer Sergio Aguero in attack.

Leroy Sane could also make his City bow after returning to fitness from a hamstring injury to take a place on the bench, although Mkhitaryan's former Dortmund colleague Ilkay Gundogan (knee) must continue his wait to be involved in the Premier League.

