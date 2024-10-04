MLS fans unhappy as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 'set to be confirmed' for 2025 Club World Cup
Inter Miami have ensured they will finish this season top of the MLS table, leading to reports they are set to be confirmed for the Club World Cup
Lionel Messi could grace the new-look Club World Cup amid speculation that Inter Miami are set to take one of the final few places left up for grabs.
The United States will host the expanded tournament next summer, with 32 teams from around the world - including Chelsea and Manchester City - set to play off to be crowned world champions.
The various confederations around the world have each be allocated differing numbers of slots at the competition, which have been handed out based on different criteria largely based on performance in continental club competitions like the Champions League.
Inter Miami reportedly set to be confirmed for Club World Cup… despite lack of clear criteria
North and Central America and the Caribbean will be represented by the last four winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup: that's Mexican sides Monterrey, Leon and Pachuca, as well as MLS outfit Seattle Sounders.
However, FIFA left one place open for an MLS team to qualify as hosts...although neither organisation appears to have actually confirmed how, exactly, that team would be selected.
Some MLS fans have been left a bit miffed by that, conspiratorially theorising that leaving the qualification criteria unstated was a means of finding a way to insert Inter Miami into the competition one way or the other - and ensure Messi would be at the tournament.
Give Me Sport now report that indeed, Inter Miami are 'likely to be confirmed as the host representative' after ensuring they will finish the regular MLS season top of the table.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Inter Miami's dramatic 3-2 victory over second-placed Columbus Crew means they now have an unassailable lead, earning them the Supporters' Shield for the 2024 season.
VIDEO The ONLY Way Man City Can Survive Without Rodri
If and when Inter Miami are confirmed, it will leave just one more place to be set in stone, which will be taken by the winners of this year's Copa Libertadores (or Paraguayan side Olimpia if River Plate win it, since the latter have already qualified).
The full list of qualified teams so far is as follows, with only two non-Confederation title winning side permitted per country:
- AFC: Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Al Ain (UAE), Ulsan HD (South Korea)
- CAF: Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad (Morocco), Eseperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
- CONCACAF: Monterrey (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (USA), Leon (Mexico), Pachuca (Mexico)
- CONMEBOL: Palmeiras (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil), Fluminense (Brazil), River Plate, Boca Juniors
- OFC: Auckland City
- UEFA: Chelsea (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Bayern Munich (Germany), PSG (France), Inter (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Benfica (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Juventus (Italy), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.