MLS fans unhappy as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 'set to be confirmed' for 2025 Club World Cup

By
published

Inter Miami have ensured they will finish this season top of the MLS table, leading to reports they are set to be confirmed for the Club World Cup

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts prior to a game against the Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Lionel Messi could appear at next year's Club World Cup (Image credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi could grace the new-look Club World Cup amid speculation that Inter Miami are set to take one of the final few places left up for grabs.

The United States will host the expanded tournament next summer, with 32 teams from around the world - including Chelsea and Manchester City - set to play off to be crowned world champions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.