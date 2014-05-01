MLS Preview: Defoe set to return for Toronto

The former Tottenham striker has been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury but his return comes at a good time for Toronto.

Ryan Nelsen's men have lost two of their past three matches to be sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Defoe, who had scored three times in as many games before his injury, confirmed he would be back.

"I'm 100 per cent now," he said.

"I feel stronger than I was before. My season started in August, so I've played a lot of football. I just picked up a little hamstring injury, it was a case of just getting it strong again."

The 55-time England international, 31, dismissed concerns the injury could be one which frustrates him throughout the campaign.

"I'm not one of those players where I worry about, when I get an injury, coming back worried and sort of like not giving it my all," Defoe said.

"I'll go out there and do exactly what I did before, I'll just give everything.

"I've been lucky enough with injuries because it's the way I've conditioned myself and the way I've looked after my muscles. I can't see it happening again because it feels really strong now."

Toronto face a New England side who are fifth in the East and on a three-match unbeaten run, having conceded just once in that time.

Elsewhere, Eastern Conference leaders Columbus Crew are out to end a four-game winless run when they visit second-placed Sporting Kansas City.

DC United will be keen to continue their good form when they visit the winless Portland Timbers, while the New York Red Bulls travel to FC Dallas.

The Western Conference's leading side the Seattle Sounders should continue the Philadelphia Union's miserable form and struggling teams the Houston Dynamo and Chivas USA do battle.

The Chicago Fire, who are winless but with six draws in their opening seven games, host Real Salt Lake.

The Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes meet, while the Los Angeles Galaxy visit the Colorado Rapids.