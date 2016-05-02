MLS Review: Cole sees red in Galaxy stalemate, Valeri stunner lifts Timbers

Former England international Ashley Cole was sent off as LA Galaxy extended their unbeaten streak to six matches with a 1-1 draw at Sporting Kansas City in MLS on Sunday.

After Giovani dos Santos cancelled out Brad Davis' 30th-minute opener in the first half, Cole was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in a matter of minutes.

Ex-Roma and Chelsea full-back Cole saw red with 20 minutes remaining, despite winning the ball, after his follow through caught Benny Feilhaber on the ankle.

With Nigel de Jong serving the final match of a three-game ban and Steven Gerrard absent, fellow designated player Dos Santos led the way in Kansas City.

But it was Sporting KC who broke the deadlock in the Western Conference thanks to Davis on the half-hour mark.

Davis turned two opponents and superbly curled his shot beyond Brian Rowe at the far post.

The Galaxy, though, hit back three minutes before the break following a swift counter-attacking move.

Gyasi Zardes led the break and played a long ball through to Dos Santos, who scooped his shot over Timothy Melia for his fourth goal in three games.

The draw left the Galaxy in fourth position in the west, two points adrift of Colorado Rapids and a point clear of Sporting KC.

Meanwhile, defending champions Portland Timbers defeated Toronto FC 2-1.

Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson thwarted Toronto on numerous occasions but Diego Valeri produced an effort for the highlights reel as the hosts triumphed.

Valeri fired a long-range free-kick past Clinton Irwin, giving Portland maximum points after Fanendo Adi and Will Johnson traded goals in the first half.