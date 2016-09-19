MLS Review: Donovan on target for Galaxy as Altidore fires Toronto into playoffs
Landon Donovan rediscovered his goalscoring touch for LA Galaxy while Jozy Altidore fired Toronto into the MLS Cup playoffs.
MLS record goalscorer Landon Donovan found the net for the first time in almost two years as LA Galaxy drew 2-2 with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
Donovan came out of retirement this month and, after managing seven minutes as a substitute against Orlando City last week, made his mark at Children's Mercy Park.
Second-half strikes Jacob Peterson and Dominic Dwyer turned things in Sporting's favour after Alan Gordon had opened the scoring for the Galaxy.
But Donovan ensured a share of the spoils 14 minutes from time with a confident low, left-footed finish that took his MLS tally to 145.
Galaxy are second in the Western Conference as they aim to secure a place in the MLS Cup playoffs and contend for a sixth title.
In the Eastern Conference Jozy Altidore scored twice as Toronto came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with New York Red Bulls at BMO Field and secure a playoff berth.
Steven Beitashour's own goal and a brace from Bradley Wright-Phillips looked to have the Red Bulls on course for victory despite Michael Bradley's effort for Toronto.
But Altidore curled home a fine 68th-minute free-kick to halve the deficit before scuffing home the equaliser for minutes from time to prevent the Red Bulls from leapfrogging Toronto into first place in the conference.
