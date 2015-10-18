MLS Review: Impact, Crew clinch play-off spots

The Montreal Impact secured their place in the MLS play-offs after a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution.

Ignacio Piatti's 55th-minute goal saw the Impact to their narrow victory at the Gillette Stadium.

With the victory, Montreal climbed into fourth in the Eastern Conference and are guaranteed a top-six finish.

The Revolution sit sixth, three points clear of Orlando City.

Piatti's goal was a worthy match-winner early in the second half.

The Argentine midfielder beat three markers before poking a 30-yard effort into the top corner.

Also securing a place in the play-offs were the Columbus Crew, who overcame Toronto 2-0.

Ethan Finlay scored the opener with a close-range strike after a corner in the 40th minute, but the Crew had to wait until late on to seal their win.

Federico Higuain struck in the first minute of additional time with a smart lobbed finish to complete the win.

In the day's other game, Dallas clinched the Western Conference title with a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake.