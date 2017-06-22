MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash

Orlando City equalised with the last kick of the game against reigning MLS champions Seattle Sounders, while Minnesota United overcame Portland Timbers in a thriller.

Deep into the fourth minute of stoppage time, Scott Sutter headed home Kaka's free-kick to snatch a 1-1 draw in Seattle on Wednesday.

The Sounders thought they had claimed all three points after Will Bruin opened the scoring in the 19th minute at CenturyLink Field.

However, a set-piece from captain Kaka and Sutter's finish was all that Orlando needed to salvage a share of the spoils away from home.

Orlando's third consecutive draw ensured Jason Kreis' men remain fourth in the Eastern Conference, while Seattle are eighth in the west.

Red cards, own goals – Minnesota's 3-2 victory at home to the Timbers had it all.

Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak in all competitions in wild fashion at TCF Bank Stadium.

An Amobi Okugo own goal gifted Minnesota a seventh-minute lead before Diego Valeri's penalty restored parity prior to the break.

Christian Ramirez put the home side ahead again two minutes into the second half but another own goal – this time from Minnesota's Francisco Calvo – levelled proceedings three minutes later.

Minnesota, though, were not to be denied an overdue victory thanks to Abu Danladi past the hour-mark, despite the Ghanaian seeing red seven minutes later along with Portland's Sebastian Blanco for challenges on each other.

The victory lifted Minnesota off the bottom of the Western Conference following Colorado Rapids' 3-1 loss to LA Galaxy.

DC United, meanwhile, came from behind to trump visiting Atlanta United 2-1.