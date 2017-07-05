MLS Review: Streaking Atlanta win again, Galaxy lose 6-2

Josef Martinez scored twice as Atlanta United extended their winning streak in MLS, while Real Salt Lake netted six goals against LA Galaxy.

Atlanta made it three successive victories thanks to Martinez and Tuesday's 4-2 win at home to nine-man San Jose Earthquakes.

The hosts, however, were forced to come from behind and complete their rally during the final nine minutes at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Atlanta fell behind to a Tommy Thompson goal in the second minute and the Earthquakes held that lead until the second half, despite having Kofi Sarkodie sent off for two yellow cards.

Carlos Carmona equalised in the 55th minute and Venezuela international Martinez put Atlanta ahead 10 minutes later when he headed past David Bingham.

The Earthquakes produced a rapid response, United States international Chris Wondolowski restoring parity a minute later.

However, Atlanta finished strongly courtesy of Anton Walkes' go-ahead goal and Martinez, who sealed the points in the 89th minute.

The Earthquakes finished the match with nine men after Victor Bernardez was shown a straight red card.

Atlanta are fourth in the Eastern Conference and seven points adrift of leaders Chicago Fire, while the Earthquakes are fourth in the Western Conference.

Lowly Real Salt Lake humbled hosts the Galaxy 6-2 in a stunning display.

RSL led 2-1 at half-time and put the Galaxy to the sword thanks to Jefferson Savarino's quick-fire double, and Yura Movsisyan and Joao Plata.

Reigning MLS Cup champions the Sounders ended their three-game winless run by prevailing 3-1 at Colorado Rapids.

USA international Clint Dempsey was at the double, opening the scoring in the sixth minute and capping the victory five minutes from time after Will Bruin and Dominique Badji traded goals.

There was also a brace for Roland Lamah, who inspired table-topping FC Dallas to a 4-2 win over DC United, and Columbus Crew downed hosts Minnesota United 1-0.