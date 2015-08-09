MLS Review: Whitecaps win again, DC make league history

Pa Modou Kah struck made it three goals in two games as Vancouver Whitecaps and DC United both extended their Conference leads in MLS.

The Whitecaps claimed their third straight league win thanks to goals from Octavio Rivero, Kah and Cristian Techera on Saturday, as they stretched their advantage in the Western Conference to four points over FC Dallas, following a 4-0 triumph against Real Salt Lake.

Vancouver also extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five matches, following their 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders in the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) on Wednesday.

In Montreal, DC achieved an MLS first - defeating the Impact 1-0 after registering just one shot for the entire match.

With new designated player Didier Drogba looking on, the Impact failed to score with 25 shots, eight of which were on target.

That win saw the capital club move 10 points clear in the East's standings, with Columbus Crew (34 points) in second.

In Vancouver, the home side continued their strong goal-scoring run as they increased their tally to 10 goals from their past three matches.

Rivero started the rout for the Whitecaps with a seventh-minute penalty that he had won himself, while Kah got on the end of Manneh's cross five minutes before the break to double Vancouver's lead.

Kah had also struck twice in Vancouver's 3-0 win at the Sounders in MLS last week.

Techera added a brace in the second half - tapping in Jordan Harvey's cross at the back post in the 50th minute before converting from long range 18 minutes later.

In a tough night for RSL, who had won in CCL midweek, coach Jeff Cassar was banished from the bench in the first half and defender Abdoulie Mansally was red-carded in the 88th minute.

The Crew pushed New York Red Bulls (33 points) down to third in the Eastern Conference after Kei Kamara struck a second-half brace to secure a 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids - who had Axel Sjoberg sent off - and move into pole position in the MLS's goalscoring charts with 17 goals this season.

In other results, Benny Feilhaber finished Sporting Kansas City's 3-1 win over Toronto with a goal and an assist, Houston Dynamo extended San Jose Earthquake's winless streak in all competitions to nine games with a 2-1 victory, and Orlando City and Philadelphia Union played out a scoreless draw.