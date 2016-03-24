MLS Week 4 preview, TV schedule

Saturday, March 26 3:00 New York City FC - New England Revolution MLS Live 5:30 D.C. United - FC Dallas MLS Live 10:00 Vancouver Whitecaps - Houston Dynamo TSN/MLS Live

All times p.m. ET

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution: NYCFC will still have the star power of Andrea Pirlo and Davild Villa, but Patrick Vieira's side will be missing international call-ups Mix Diskerud, Khiry Shelton and Ronald Matarrita. Diskerud's absence could pave the road for popular playmaker Kwadwo Poku to make his 2016 MLS debut. The Revolution, meanwhile, must get by without U.S. midfielder Lee Nguyen.

D.C. United vs. FC Dallas: Dallas will be hit hard by call-ups in this one, with Jesse Gonzalez, Walker Zimmerman, Maynor Figueroa, Atiba Harris, Moises Hernandez, Kellyn Acosta and Tesho Akindele all absent. Winless United, on the other hand, will only be missing Steve Birnbaum and Alvaro Saborio to international duty. Veteran Zach Loyd is expected to step into the lineup to help fill Dallas' defensive void, while Kofi Opare should get the nod for United in place of Birnbaum.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo: Vancouver center backs Kendall Waston and Tim Parker are both on international duty, while Christian Bolanos and Blas Perez will be missing from the Whitecaps attack. The Dynamo won't have national team call-ups Boniek Garcia and Erick Torres at their disposal, but Cristian Maidana seems poised to return from a concussion. Giles Barnes, however, remains sidelined by a hamstring strain.