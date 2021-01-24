Mngqithi: It was a very big offside

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt Swallows FC's late equalising goal should have been flagged for offside.

Sundowns missed the chance to go three points ahead of the Bird at the top of the DStv Premiership standings after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kermit Erasmus opened the scoring for Sundowns on the stroke of half-time before Musa Nyatama levelled matter deep in stoppage time to salvage a point for the Birds.

But Mngqithi believes that Swallows goal was offside and felt that the Birds have been benefiting from the official's recent decision making.

'We had planned to push them like that in the first-half with the high press and the goal was the outcome of that high press,' Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

'In the dying minutes of the game they played more to look for spaces behind unlike their normal combination play and we got punished from that situation.

'But honestly I think it was a very big offside, I have not seen it but in my mind I'm saying are they benefitting? Because even against Pirates there was a blatant penalty, even today they blatant the offside which I think the linesman was in line with it.

'But in football you must accept these things but it looks like they are benefitting, I just want to see more because they've got a lot of penalties on their side.

'But truth be told they're a good team and their coach has worked very hard in the team, they are playing very good football. Second-half they were playing a little bit uncharacteristic of themselves just because they played a lot of long balls. But they're a good team, we were unfortunate not to win this one, I believe we did everything in our power to win.'