Mngqithi, Mokwena to be named joint head coach at Sundowns?

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly made a decision on their replacement for former head coach Pitso Mosimane, according to reports.

The Brazilians shocked the footballing nation when they confirmed the departure of Mosimane, who subsequently joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly after agreeing terms with the club.

Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe released a statement on Thursday confirming that the club will make announcements in due course concerning the new head coach and other changes that we are introducing.

However, it appears that Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, who was assistant coaches to Mosimane, will become joint head coach for the 2020-21 season, according to SoccerLaduma.

Despite Mosimane asking Mokwena to join him at the Egyptian club, Mokwena opted to remain at Chloorkop, with himself and Mngqithi recently signing four-year contracts at the club.