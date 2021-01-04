Mngqithi: The three points were very important for us

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes his side performed well against an Orlando Pirates side that are still in their 'transitional' stages.

The Brazilians managed to extend their unbeaten run the DStv Premiership to nine games following their 1-0 victory over rivals Pirates at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns' win over the Buccaneers saw them stretch their lead at the top of the table to three points over second placed Swallows FC, while Pirates are in fifth place with 13 points from eight games.

'This is one match we did not have many days to prepare for but we knew what Pirates are capable of. They are a transitional team and can punish you every time you do not take care of the ball. We dealt well with those moments of transition, overall it was a good game,' Mngqithi told his club's official website.

'The three points were very important for us, this was one crucial match for us. We knew it was going to be a six-pointer and it is very important that when you get a six-pointer you go all out. I am happy with the boys, with the coaches and everyone within the team, they have done very well.'

Mngqithi also gave his thoughts on the progress of Brian Onyango since he gained promotion to the Brazilians first team.

'There were elements that we knew he was going to help us in, technically he is sound, one of the best passers of the ball,' he added.

'A center back with speed and height is very rare to find, he is very quick defensively and nobody can say they don’t know what he possesses offensively in set pieces and he has all the qualities you would expect in a modern center back.

'We just want to work a little bit on his build-up. He is a quality that we believed will help us in the long run.'