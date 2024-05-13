Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's replacement leaked as former Liverpool midfielder reveals all

By
published

Manchester United lost their 19th game of the season at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be replaced at the end of the season according to one former Liverpool midfielder.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Leandro Trossard's first-half strike condemning Ten Hag's side to a 19th defeat of the campaign in all competitions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.