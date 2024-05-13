Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's replacement leaked as former Liverpool midfielder reveals all

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be replaced at the end of the season according to one former Liverpool midfielder.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Leandro Trossard's first-half strike condemning Ten Hag's side to a 19th defeat of the campaign in all competitions.

With just two games of the Premier League season remaining, it appears as if many are pinning Man Utd's hopes of qualifying for Europe on the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City later this month.

Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

According to former Liverpool man Jason McAteer, it is England boss Gareth Southgate who will replace Ten Hag in the summer months.

Citing conversations with one current player as his source, McAteer believes the 53-year-old would be an ideal fit at the Theatre of Dreams under INEOS' new regimes.

"He plays for Man United and I had a conversation with him on Friday, I bumped into him because I live just outside the area," McAteer said speaking on beIN Sport.

"We got into conversation, great lad, and I asked him (the) end of the season and what he thought and he gave me no inclination that the manager was there to stay."

England boss Gareth Southgate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In fact we spoke about different names and who we thought will be a good fit and I got no inclination from him."

Asked how the player reacted when he brought up the name Thomas Tuchel, McAteer added: "Smile (ed) but that wasn't the name." He then answered 'no' when Jose Mourinho was brought up.

Richard Keys then mentioned Southgate to which McAteer replied: "Yes that was the name.



"Footballers have an inclination when the manager's job is on the line and they obviously know and I just got the feeling that it's done, it's done."

