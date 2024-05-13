Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's replacement leaked as former Liverpool midfielder reveals all
Manchester United lost their 19th game of the season at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be replaced at the end of the season according to one former Liverpool midfielder.
The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Leandro Trossard's first-half strike condemning Ten Hag's side to a 19th defeat of the campaign in all competitions.
With just two games of the Premier League season remaining, it appears as if many are pinning Man Utd's hopes of qualifying for Europe on the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City later this month.
WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag
According to former Liverpool man Jason McAteer, it is England boss Gareth Southgate who will replace Ten Hag in the summer months.
Citing conversations with one current player as his source, McAteer believes the 53-year-old would be an ideal fit at the Theatre of Dreams under INEOS' new regimes.
"He plays for Man United and I had a conversation with him on Friday, I bumped into him because I live just outside the area," McAteer said speaking on beIN Sport.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"We got into conversation, great lad, and I asked him (the) end of the season and what he thought and he gave me no inclination that the manager was there to stay."
"In fact we spoke about different names and who we thought will be a good fit and I got no inclination from him."
Asked how the player reacted when he brought up the name Thomas Tuchel, McAteer added: "Smile (ed) but that wasn't the name." He then answered 'no' when Jose Mourinho was brought up.
Richard Keys then mentioned Southgate to which McAteer replied: "Yes that was the name.
"Footballers have an inclination when the manager's job is on the line and they obviously know and I just got the feeling that it's done, it's done."
More Manchester United stories
Juan Mata: I spent a season on the Manchester United bench because I believed in Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United report: Fee confirmed for Michael Olise deal, ahead of summer move
Casemiro slammed by Gary Neville for error in Manchester United loss vs Arsenal
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.