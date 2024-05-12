Manchester United women thrash Spurs in FA Cup final to win first ever trophy

Manchester United's women have won their first ever trophy after beating Tottenham 4-0 in Sunday's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Ella Toone opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a super strike and United took complete control after the break.

Rachel Williams made it 2-0 after 54 minutes and Lucia Garcia was on target twice in a big win for Marc Skinner's side.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United only formed their women's team in 2018, much later than most of the country's top clubs, and this FA Cup is their first piece of silverware.

Skinner's side lost narrowly in last year's final to Chelsea and the manager called for further investment following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group in February.

"I know we can challenge but we need to invest," he told the BBC after Saturday's win. "I am sure we will, INEOS has been a breath of fresh air since they've come in, a real invigorating moment. I hope that can help us push forward next season."

Mary Earps is out of contract at the end of this season and Skinner hopes the England goalkeeper will extend her stay at the club.

"That is a decision to be made later, it is not a conversation for now," he said. "I'm sure it does help but me and Mary have a great relationship. Of course I would love her to stay. She is an FA Cup winner.

Meanwhile, Tottenham captain Bethany England said she was proud of her team-mates and their progress after the struggles of last season.

"I am just so proud," she told the BBC. "We have gone from a relegation battle this year to an FA Cup final. What I told the girls at the end was wear those runners up medals with pride because not everyone gets to come to Wembley and play in an FA Cup final. To play in front of 76,000 people.

"We fell short but Manchester United were here in the same position last year, they know the heartache and they grew from it. That's exactly what we're going to do."

