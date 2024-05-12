Manchester United women thrash Spurs in FA Cup final to win first ever trophy

By
published

Manchester United beat Tottenham 4-0 in Sunday's FA Cup final at Wembley to claim a first trophy since their women's team formed

Katie Zelem lifts the Women's FA Cup trophy after Manchester United's 4-0 win over Tottenham at Wembley in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United's women have won their first ever trophy after beating Tottenham 4-0 in Sunday's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

Ella Toone opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time with a super strike and United took complete control after the break.

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.