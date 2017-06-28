Modeste move to Tianjin Quanjian off amid Aubameyang speculation

Anthony Modeste's lucrative prospective move to Tianjin Quanjian is off after his club Cologne called off transfer negotiations amid reports the Chinese side will make a massive move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Chinese Super League team were reportedly on the brink of agreeing a €35million move for 29-year-old Modeste.

But Cologne revealed on Wednesday they had ended talks with Tianjin, managed by Fabio Cannavaro, after the two clubs failed to find an agreement.

Reports have suggested Tianjin are instead making a huge swoop for Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang in a €80m transfer that would be the player a €30m annual salary.

Aubameyang posted a cryptic Instagram message on Tuesday as speculation grew, writing, "Ready for new adventures".

Modeste, meanwhile, now appears set to stay with Cologne, where he still has four years to run on his contract.

The striker was one of the surprises of last season's Bundesliga, scoring 25 goals as Cologne qualified for Europe with a fifth-place finish, a total only bettered by Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski.

"Cologne have terminated discussions with Tianjin Quanjian regarding the transfer of Anthony Modeste," read the Bundesliga club's statement.

"Forward Anthony Modeste will not transfer to Tianjin Quanjian after the parties involved were not able to reach an agreement.

"Cologne reached the decision to terminate discussions on Wednesday. Anthony Modeste's contract runs until June 30, 2021."

Modeste has previously played for Nice, Angers, Bordeaux, Blackburn Rovers, Bastia and Hoffenheim.