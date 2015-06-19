Modeste swaps Hoffenheim for Cologne
Anthony Modeste has signed a four-year deal with Cologne, after they agreed an undisclosed fee with fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.
Cologne have completed the signing of Hoffenheim striker Anthony Modeste for an undisclosed fee.
The French striker has scored 19 league goals in two seasons with Hoffenheim, and penned a four-year deal until June 2019 with fellow Bundesliga side Cologne.
"Anthony fits as a robust, prolific striker exactly to our requirements," managing director Jorg Schmadtke told Cologne's official website.
Modeste added: "Cologne is one of the biggest and most prestigious clubs in Germany.
"Even for players of the visiting team a game at the Rhein Energie Stadium is an absolute highlight."
Modeste had spells with the likes of Nice, Bordeaux, Blackburn Rovers and Bastia before joining Hoffenheim ahead of the 2013-14 season.
