Modric backs Madrid to recover from slump

Real Madrid will recover from their poor form and come back stronger, Luka Modric insisted in the wake of Wednesday's Champions League loss to Tottenham.

Madrid slumped to a second successive defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Spurs at Wembley, the Premier League side now in pole position to win Group H.

That setback followed a surprise 2-1 LaLiga reverse to Girona, with defending champions Madrid falling eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

But former Tottenham midfielder Modric told beIN Sports: "We are Real Madrid and we always come back stronger.

"We have found ourselves in poor situations before and we can recover, so this is what we now work towards.

"The result was one we did not anticipate and it's tough for us to take but in football these things happen and Spurs deserved the result – they were superior to us.

"It's not a problem with our physicality but we are not playing with form or as we know we can, simply we were just not good enough and we must look for solutions."