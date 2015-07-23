Modric enjoying life under Benitez

After Rafael Benitez played down suggestions of a fall-out with Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric has backed the Real Madrid coach to enjoy a successful debut season with the club.

Benitez was appointed as Carlo Ancelotti's successor in June and has already been forced to shrug off reports of a rift with Ronaldo following an apparent disagreement in training this week.

However, Modric has been impressed by Benitez as he looks to enjoy a prosperous campaign at the Bernabeu following a disappointing final season under Ancelotti.

Modric - whose season was ravaged by injury last time out - told reporters "It's the first time we've gotten to know each other and the feelings are good.

"I've been told that he is very demanding and that is a positive thing for a player. I hope things work out well and we have a successful season ahead.

"We're all looking forward to the season ahead and are working well. Sometimes players are not so keen on tactical work but this discipline helps you in difficult times during games. There are no issues with that.

"Last season was difficult. I suffered two serious injuries and it’s best forgotten.

"I'm working well and pain-free. I want to be able to help the coach and team as much as I can."