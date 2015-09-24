Modric: Real unconcerned by Barca results

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric insists his team are unfazed by Barcelona's results despite being "surprised" by their rivals' loss.

A Karim Benzema brace saw Real past Athletic Bilbao 2-1 to send Rafael Benitez's men top of the La Liga table after Barca were comfortably beaten by Celta Vigo.

Modric said the results of Luis Enrique's team mattered little to Real, but the Croatian was shocked by Celta's 4-1 victory.

"We have to look ourselves and not be worried for other teams," he said.

"But we were a little bit surprised by the Barcelona defeat."

Modric was full of praise for Benzema, who struck either side of Sabin Merino's 67th-minute equaliser at San Mames.

Benzema, heavily linked with a move away in the close-season, has struck five times in four La Liga games this campaign.

"Karim is a great player, incredible. He is among the two or three best in the world," Modric said.

"We are lucky to have him in our team."

Modric also talked up his international team-mate Mateo Kovacic, who played 89 minutes in the win.

"Kovacic was incredible, very good. He was very happy and very tired," he said.