Modric reveals plan for Real Madrid's comeback bid

Luka Modric urged his Real Madrid team-mates and the club's supporters not to lose patience as they attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Wolfsburg in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Madrid are 2-0 down going into Tuesday's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu as they look to make the last four for the sixth consecutive season.

Zinedine Zidane's men are under intense pressure to turn the tie around and Modric outlined his plan for victory, warning his team-mates not to come out all guns blazing.

"The key is to be all together, when we attack and when we defend," he said.

"That's the important thing. We have to approach the game with concentration and play football – that is what we need to do. And have a lot of patience. We can't settle everything in five or 10 minutes.

"I would ask the fans to get behind us from the first minute. To be patient, like us on the pitch. I can promise that we will give everything to achieve a good result and have nothing to regret at the end of the match.

"I believe that in the end we will do it. I'm sure we will have opportunities and everything will end well.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good. We are capable of a comeback with the help of our fans, which is very important. They will be with us. That is all we are thinking about.

"The result from the first game was pretty negative, against a pretty good team but I believe we are capable of turning it around.

"We have analysed the first match. We didn't play well, but that is in the past. We have to look forward and not make the same mistakes."