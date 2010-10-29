Modric: Spurs can lift Old Trafford curse

Spurs have a dismal away record against the Red Devils, having not won at Old Trafford since December 1989, when Gary Lineker scored the only goal of the game.

Tottenham did lead 2-0 at half-time at Old Trafford in April 2009 - with Modric scoring the second - only for United to bag five second half goals to turn the tie on it's head.

However, Modric believes Spurs can take confidence from their recent Champions League tie against Inter Milan, which saw the North Londoners produce a stunning second-half comeback in the 4-3 loss at the San Siro.

"We're ready, why not?” the Croatia international told Tottenham’s official website.

"We showed against Inter in the second half that we can compete with the best teams in the world and United is certainly one of the best teams in the world.

"But why not go there and try to win? I know Tottenham haven't won at Old Trafford for a long time, so why not now? It's the best stage to play, the best stadium and it will be a great game for us. I hope we can do something there."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj