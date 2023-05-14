Moises Caicedo & Alexis Mac Allister set to leave Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi admits
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi expects the two midfielders to leave this summer, but insists others will be better off staying
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted for the first time that he expects midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to leave the club this summer.
Both players were linked with January exits, but ended up staying and have played a big part in the Seagulls' push for a European place at the end of the season.
De Zerbi's side all but ended Arsenal's title hopes with an impressive 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and moved up to sixth place in the Premier League in the process.
After the game, De Zerbi told Sky Sports: For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring other good players."
However, the Italian went on to say that he thinks it would be better for Karou Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan to remain with Brighton.
"We have to be ready to bring in other good players" ✅Roberto De Zerbi on potentially losing Mac Allister and Caicedo in the summer pic.twitter.com/qQj0Ib6HgWMay 14, 2023
"For the others, Mitoma, Estupinan… the best solution is to stay with us," he said. "I don’t know if they are ready to play in the big teams.
"You can explain better than me. To play in the big, big teams you have to arrive ready in the head. And we can offer them the possibility to grow, to improve. We have to improve our mentality."
Brighton beat Manchester United last weekend, but then lost 5-1 at home to Everton in midweek and De Zerbi believes they need to adapt to a busier schedule.
"We are not used to playing three games per week," he said. "I think this is the most important part to improve."
De Zerbi is also attracting interest following his impressive work at Brighton, with Tottenham among the clubs linked to the Italian.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
