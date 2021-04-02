Mokwena: Al Hilal is very important for us as South Africans

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they will be representing the nation when they take on Sudan side Al Hilal following Bafana Bafana's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations at the hands of Sudan.

The Brazilians are back in action this Friday when they travel to the Al Hilal Stadium to face the Sudan side in the return leg of the Caf Champions League group stages.

Masandawana currently sit at the top of the Group B standings with 12 points after securing four straight wins in their opening four games in the group.

Mokwena is relishing the chance for his side to further showcase their talent and demonstrate why they are one of the best teams on the African continent.

'We have had training in the main stadium, it went very well. We are here representing the nation and there is no time to rest. We want to prepare thoroughly and adapt to the conditions, it is a hard and bumpy pitch and it is very hot. We have two very important sessions left before match day,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'The reality is the stadium is not 100% from the electrical perspective, the reports are the light is not good as we saw in the Bafana Bafana game. If the pitch is like this they had to change so that we don’t have any complications. It works for our advantage as we will leave immediately after the game and that will give us more rest.

'The game against Al Hilal is very important and more important for us as South Africans, after what happened a couple of days ago.

'The pain was greatly inflicted by the Sudanese National team and in this moment we have to do what is best and represent the nation and salvage a little bit of pride. It is also a chance for us to demonstrate that as Mamelodi Sundowns we are one of the best teams in the continent,' concluded Mokwena.