Mokwena gives update on Shalulile, Sirino

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed that Peter Shalulile and Gaston Sirino's fitness will be assessed ahead of their clash against Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

The Brazilians will be looking to take three points when they travel to the Orlando Stadium to take on Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership.

This meeting between the two teams comes just two weeks after they met in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final, where the Brazilians came out on top on the day by clinching a comfortable 4-1 victory over the Buccaneers.

However, Mokwena has urged his side not to underestimate Pirates and rather to treat them with respect and humility.

'Pirates are a very big club, it would be naive of us to go into the game without humility and without respecting the fact that they are a good team with very good players,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'[They] are a team that have a clear playing profile and a clear way of doing things and you’ve got to be very careful that you are able to control their most dangerous aspects.

'The message that we are trying to get across to the players is that everything is in our control. Let the games continue, I think everybody knows what happens when Mamelodi Sundowns has their backs against the wall and are moving into a space where they can see the finish line.'

Mokwena has also confirmed that the likes of Peter Shalulile and Gaston Sirino will be assessed ahead of the clash while goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene is miss the game as he continues to mend his way back to full fitness.

'The data shows that Pirates take 10 to 12 seconds to get into the final third and create possibilities, even when we played them that’s where their chances came from.

'Peter completed a full training session [on Wednesday], so we will see whether he is able to complete a tactical session. Gaston will be assessed [today] as he missed the game with muscle complications, Mweene also. The medical department will give us a directive.'