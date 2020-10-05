Mokwena: It's an 'enormous task' to fill Pitso'shoes

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena welcomes the 'big responsibility' and 'enormous task' that coming with succeeding Pitso Mosimane at the club.

Mosimane shocked the footballing world when he handed in his resignation last week to join the Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahy.

Sundowns then confirmed that Manqoba Mngqithi and Mokwena will manage the team as co-coaches as they prepare for the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The duo served as Mosimane’s assistants last season as Masandawana clinched the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, Telkom Knockout Cup trophy and Nedbank Cup in the 2019-20 season.

Speaking after his appointment coach Rulani had this to about being given the task of leading Sundowns this season:

'It is a great honour, there is a deep sense of feeling that goes in towards appreciating the opportunity that we have been given, but with a big opportunity comes big responsibility, primarily to fill in the shoes of Coach Pitso Mosimane because the reality is it is an enormous task at an enormous club,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'The President has shown a lot of faith, a lot of belief and trust in our capacity as coaches and we can only look forward to making sure we represent the club as best as we possibly can, to give everything we have and do everything we can to do the best for this club and to maintain the recent success and maybe surpass it.

'The responsibility is immense but it is a responsibility we are looking forward to. We thank the Masandawana family and the Yellow Nation for the love and the support that they have shown not just to myself and Coach Manqoba but with the players and the club. We look forward to representing them and making sure that we keep them happy.'