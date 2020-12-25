Mokwena: We want to finish the year on a good note

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena wants to finish the year on a good note following a difficult year with many losses.

The Brazilians have been unbeaten for nine consecutive games following their 2-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy FC in the Caf Champions League clash on Tuesday afternoon.

Sundowns only defeat this campaign came against Bloemfontein Celtic when they conceded a 1-0 defeat in the quarter-finals of MTN8 competition on 18 October this year.

It was a year to forget for Sundowns as they lost two players in the space of weeks following the passing of Anele Ncgongca and Motjeka Madisha.

‘Look after the year we’ve had, I think it was year of difficulty, a year of many losses in different spaces,’ Mokwena told Sundowns’ media department.

‘I think everybody has suffered some sort of setback. We’ve got to look to the other side of the tunnel and try to ensure that we still adhere to COVID protocols, to the health regulations and the guidelines set out by our Government and the World Health Organization because the last thing we would want is to have a festive season that is extended with a lot more sorrow and a lot more loss.

‘We want to finish the year on a good note and with smiles.’