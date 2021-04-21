Mokwena: We'll treat AmaZulu tie like a cup final

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they are going to approach their DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu as if it were a cup final.

The Brazilians will travel to the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium when they take on Usuthu in a top of the table clash on Wednesday afternoon.

Although Masandawana has been the more dominant side between the two in the last five meetings, Usuthu have been on a great winning streak as they have won all their last five games.

Mokwena says his side will be looking to put the setbacks of last weekend’s Nedbank Cup exit behind them as they focus on the upcoming top of the table clash against AmaZulu.

'It is a very important game, a game that has a profile with utmost importance for us. We said before that these games are a cup final for us at this moment and we have to approach it as such,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'It was not easy to prepare for this one in particular after a difficult and unfortunate result against TTM in the cup, we have to dust ourselves off and show mental resolve and dig deep to produce a good result.

'When two very good teams meet you have no chance if you do not play very well, we have to play very well tomorrow and give ourselves to win the match against a very good, well-coached team.

'They are a well-coached side because they have a clear identity, the schemes are clear, the build-up structures are clear, the high pressing instincts are clear, the final third preparation in terms of how they build the attack is clear. They have good players who influence both phases of the game.

'It is going to be interesting to see but we must be able to give our best performance. Our best performance is the only way we have an opportunity to win against this good side,' Mokwena concluded.