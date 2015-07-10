Monaco beaten by early Valbuena strike

Mathieu Valbuena marked his return to French soil by grabbing the goal that secured Dynamo Moscow a 1-0 win over Monaco at Stade Louis II on Friday.

The former Marseille playermaker, who has been linked with a return to his old club, was on hand to give the Russian side the lead in the seventh minute of the friendly fixture.

The France international was in the right place to turn the ball home after Balazs Dzsudzsak's effort, coming on the counter attack, had been stopped by Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Belgium winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco played no part in the game for Monaco after the club confirmed earlier in the day he had agreed a deal to join Atletico Madrid.

However, the French side also announced the addition of three players to their squad - Adama Traore arrives from Lille, along with former Benfica pair Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa.