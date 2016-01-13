Monaco confirm Vagner Love signing

Monaco have confirmed the capture of former Brazil international Vagner Love on an 18-month contract.

Vagner Love scored 14 goals to help propel Corinthians to the Campeonato Brasileiro title in 2015 and has made the switch to the Ligue 1 outfit on a deal which runs until the end of the 2016-17 season.

The striker, signed for an undisclosed fee, will wear the number nine shirt vacated by the departure of Dimitar Berbatov.

"I'm very happy and very proud to be joining this great club, Monaco. Hopefully I can bring all my experience to the team, to achieve the targets set by the management," Vagner Love said in a statement.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev cited a desire to increase the goalscoring potential within the team as a motivating factor behind the move, suggesting the 31-year-old's experience in European competition during his time at CSKA Moscow will prove beneficial.

"Vagner Love is a striker who has shown all his value in his European career and more recently with Corinthians," he added.

"We have had problems scoring goals since the start of the season, and we are convinced Vagner Love can provide us with all his quality in that department.

"He was very motivated to join us, which bodes well for Monaco meeting its targets for the second half of the season."