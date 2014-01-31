Monaco sign Abdennour on loan from Toulouse

The Tunisia international has signed a deal until the end of the season with the Ligue 1 title challengers, who have the option to sign the 24-year-old on a four-year deal following the end of his loan spell.

Abdennour has made 82 appearances for Toulouse, earning a reputation as one of the more talented defenders in the French game.

And the centre-back, who can also operate on the left side of the defence, was quick to express his delight at securing a move to the Stade Louis II.

"I am very proud, AS Monaco FC is a great club, very professional, with excellent staff, great players and great ambition," he told the club's official website.

"I am ready to help my team-mates. I will do everything to succeed. We have a special purpose."