Monaco survive huge scare to win nine-goal Coupe de France thriller
Chambly came from 3-0 down to force extra-time against Monaco, but Leonardo Jardim's side responded to progress in the Coupe de France.
Monaco survived a major scare to triumph 5-4 after extra-time of their Coupe de France clash against Chambly on Wednesday.
Leonardo Jardim's side appeared to have the match completely under control at Stade de Marais, having moved into a 3-0 lead in the first 48 minutes.
Guido Carrillo opened the scoring from close range before Thomas Lemar fired in a second 10 minutes before the break, and the visitors looked to have booked their place in the last 16 when 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe-Lottin headed in a third three minutes into the second half.
Anthony Soubervie snatched a lifeline for Chambly with a fine finish in the 57th minute and Gregory Gendrey gave the home fans further hope when his header made it 3-2 with nine minutes of normal time to play.
Andrea Raggi was sent off for a challenge on Clement Couturier and the third-tier side made their numerical advantage count in the third minute of injury time, with Soubervie beating Morgan De Sanctis to turn in a cross.
Yet just as Chambly began to believe in the most remarkable of upsets, Monaco restored their lead, Kevin N'Doram producing a slick finish six minutes into extra-time.
Kamil Glik converted from close range to make it 5-3, but there was still time for Chambly to threaten another comeback, with Romain Padovani drilling home from outside the area.
This time, however, Monaco held firm, ensuring their hopes of a Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France treble remain intact.
¡Come on AS MONACO! We are in our way to Coupe de France. Great game Chambly February 1, 2017
