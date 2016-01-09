Monaco will not recall Falcao from Chelsea loan

Ligue 1 outfit Monaco have confirmed they will not be recalling Radamel Falcao from his loan at Chelsea, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Falcao has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Premier League - first with Manchester United in 2014-15 and now with Chelsea.

The Colombian striker has made just nine league appearances with the reigning champions and has been out of action since the end of October due to injury.

However, with Falcao set for up to another two months on the sidelines, Monaco stated they have no intentions of bringing him back for the rest of the season.

"Falcao is currently injured. He has to wait for six to seven more weeks. Due to it, we took the decision of not taking him back in Monaco," said club vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

Monaco are third in the Ligue 1 table, 21 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.