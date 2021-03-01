Monare: We need the right attitude

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare admits that they had to change their 'mentality' and 'attitude' in the second half against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

The Buccaneers booked their place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals after coming from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over the Team of Choice in the last 16 clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium through goals from Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto and Vincent Pule, who cancelled out Thabiso Kutumela's opener for United.

Josef Zinnbauer's men will now either face Mamelodi Sundowns or Polokwane City in the last eight, with the match scheduled for Wednesday, 10 March after it was postponed due to the Brazilians involvement in the Caf Champions League.

'The mentality and the attitude is the only thing that changed [in the second-half], we understood what was at stake and what needed to be done,' Monare told SuperSport TV after the game.

'We have a lot of talent in the team and we need the right attitude, which we did. Credit to the guys who worked very hard, we played against a side that also worked very hard, so we had to match. We matched in the second-half, we can take on from here and learn.'

Monare went on to speak about the impact of Kabelo Dlamini, who came on in the second half to replace Ben Motshwari.

'Even in the SuperSport game he came on and made a huge difference, he gives us this options to give to him [the ball] in the windows but I'm at a team [where] we're blessed with midfielders, we're blessed with a lot of talent, it's a like for like,' he said.

'The coach is also spoilt for choice, looking at the mentality that we have and the right attitude we have as players, the sky is the limit.

'I think I'm learning, I'm growing, I'm trying to improve myself as a player, there's always a room for improvement, room to help the team and play a major role. I'm learning, there's a couple of mistakes I did today, I learn and grow as a footballer.'