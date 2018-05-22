Monchi: Alisson will only leave Roma if I come out of retirement!

Monchi said Alisson will only leave Roma if he comes out of retirement as the sporting director reiterated the club's stance not to sell the star goalkeeper.

Alisson enjoyed a stellar season for Roma, the Brazil international helping the Italian side to the Champions League semi-finals.

The 25-year-old's exploits have not gone unnoticed with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among the reported suitors.

However, Monchi – a former goalkeeper at LaLiga outfit Sevilla where he spent nine seasons during the 1990s – insisted Alisson is not for sale.

Speaking as he received his forward for the best sporting director of the season in Serie A, the 49-year-old said: "Alisson? If he leaves, it's just because I've gone back to being a goalkeeper!

"This is the only way he'll leave, but I don't know if I'm ready to play again."

Alisson made 37 league appearances – conceding just 28 goals – as Roma finished third in Serie A.

Roma team-mate Edin Dzeko also starred for the capital club with 16 Serie A goals in 2017-18.

Dzeko, who was close to joining Premier League side Chelsea in January, scored 24 goals in all competitions.

"He'll stay with us," Monchi said. "I expect him to have a similar next season to this one. We all want him to stay."

Mochi also revealed Roma will hold contract talks with head coach Eusebio Di Francesco and full-back Alessandro Florenzi, who has emerged as a target for rivals Inter.