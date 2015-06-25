Monchi: No Sevilla agreement with Konoplyanka

Sevilla's pursuit of free agent Yevhen Konoplyanka looks set to end in disappointment, according to director of sport Monchi.

The Ukraine winger is on the lookout for a new club as his contract with Dnipro is poised to expire, but talks with Sevilla appear to have stalled, with the likes of Premier League side Stoke City and Turkish giants Besiktas also linked with the 25-year-old.

Monchi was upbeat about Sevilla's chances of signing Konoplyanka last week, although he admitted that "it is an issue that is not easy" to resolve.

But Monchi has now suggested that Konoplyanka is unlikely to join Sevilla, who defeated Dnipro in this year's UEFA Europa League final.

"There has been no agreement," said Monchi at a media conference to unveil midfielder Michael Krohn-Dehli, who joined earlier this month.

News of Sevilla's lack of progress will alert the likes of Stoke.

When quizzed earlier this week on their interest in Konoplyanka, Stoke chairman Peter Coates told BBC Radio Stoke: "It's been going on for about 10 years already I think. And it's still going on so we will see where we get with it.

"Football is a bit messy at times and you have to accept that. You get a lot of irons in the fire, some work and some don't."